Riders Girls Soccer Defeats O-G, 1st Time Since 2012

The St. Marys Roughriders did something on Tuesday that no girls soccer team has been able to accomplish in nearly five years.

Beat Ottawa-Glandorf.

Since a 3-1 victory at O-G on Sept 27, 2012, the Roughriders had gone 0-3-2, including two defeats to the Titans last season, but ended that slump and collected their first win of the season in a 2-1 Western Buckeye League opener on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Emma Wibbeler scored the first goal of the match -- and her second goal of the season -- on an assist by Maddie Rust off flick throw from the sideline at the 26:05 mark of the first half.

Under three minutes later, the Riders (1-1-1, 1-0 WBL) grabbed a 2-0 lead when a shot by Josie Bowman went off the foot of a Titan defender and into the back of the net at the 23:53 clip.

O-G closed the game to within one on a goal in the second half at the 36:16, but the St. Marys defense and keeper Aliya Patterson kept the Titans' offense at bay the rest of the way. Patterson ended the night with six saves in front of the net, including four in the second half.