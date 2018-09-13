Riders Finish Unbeaten In WBL

The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team did something that no Roughriders team has done before in its 52-year history.

Finish the Western Buckeye League undefeated.

The 2018 St. Marys team did just that with slim 175-176 victory against Ottawa-Glandorf on Wednesday at Northmoor Golf Course.

The dual match between the Riders (9-0, 9-0 WBL) and the Titans (6-2) was originally scheduled on Aug. 20 to open the league season, but rain cancelled the match on that day and Monday.

Austin Boley led the Roughriders by firing a 41, followed by Reese Sweigart, who carded a 43 and Clay Quellhorst's nine-hole score of 45.

Nathan Kuffner rounded out the 175 total with a 46.

Also competing for the Riders were Michael Baldwin with a 47 and Calvin Caywood with a 49.

Junior varsity players also competed on Wednesday, led by Dakoda Moore with a 50, Connor Houston with a 53 and Andrew Moore with a 54.

Alex Kreischer (54), Brett Speckman (55), Eva Youngs (55), Jevin Nagel (61) and Alex Mauter (66) also competed for the JY team.

Now in a quest for its first and lone outright league title since 2000, St. Marys will compete in the WBL Tournament on Sept. 20 at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance.