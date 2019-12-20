Riders Fall To Titans

St. Marys entered the final quarter of Thursday’s Western Buckeye League contest tied 36-36 with undefeated Ottawa-Glandorf, but the Titans gave the ball to Erin Kaufman, who tallied nine of her 14 points in the final eight minutes to lead to a 57-42 Titans win.

The sophomore post was held to just five points through the first three quarters, but opened the fourth quarter with a putback on a missed shot. After Noelle Ruane answered with a drive and bucket, Kaufman scored the next four points to lead 42-38 with 5:21 remaining.

Kaufman’s six points within the first two minutes of the fourth quarter gave the Titans all the momentum they needed with a triple from Bri Schimmoeler and bucket and foul by Kelsey Erford, followed by a bucket and foul by Kaufman for a 51-42 lead as O-G (7-0, 3-0 WBL) outscored St. Marys (3-4, 0-3) 21-6 in the fourth quarter and 9-0 in the final 2:18.

“She had some really good offensive rebounds,” Roughriders coach Jon Burke said of Kaufman. “I thought Carly Caywood played tremendous defense on her. Noey and Ally Will, Laney [Elena Menker] and Lauren [Cisco] I thought played really good help on Kaufman, but when it really came down to it, there’s that rebound at the end that Kaufman just she got up and she’s strong.

“That’s hard to stop and I don’t think we’ve got a girl on our team who can compete with her physically, but I thought Carly did 98% of the time tonight.”

The Roughriders (3-4, 0-3 WBL) dropped their second straight game and four of their last five overall, but they gave a team that will most likely be state-ranked when the polls come out later this season a run for its money at times when it looked like O-G was going to pull away.

“I’m proud of our effort. I thought our girls put a good game together. This is obviously a really good O-G team,” Burke said. “And I thought we played as a team and we haven’t had that all season and that’s what we need to do to come out and compete against really good teams.

“We need to play together, we need to play as a team we need to be there to support each other and tonight, I think I saw that throughout most of the night. We had some chances early in the fourth that just didn’t go our way when it became a four-point game at 42-38, we just couldn’t convert and that’s really what it came down to. I definitely think we’re getting better every game.”

The Titans scored four straight points to lead 11-4 with 2:21 left in the opening quarter, but Kendall Dieringer’s bucket with 1:08 left and two forced turnovers on defense kept O-G grounded to an 11-6 first-quarter lead.

Holding O-G within two possessions allowed the Roughriders to take its first lead of the game on a Dieringer triple with 5:39 left in the second quarter and eventually push the lead to four on a Carly Caywood 3-pointer with 4:38 left in the first half.

Kaufman took over with her first points of the game on back-to-back buckets midway through the quarter to tie the game at 17-17 with 3:58 remaining and Erford’s free throw continued a 7-0 run for the Titans for a 20-17 lead with 2:43 remaining. But the Riders weathered the storm with a bucket by Caywood and two free throws by Lauren Cisco to trail by five at the half, 26-21.

Eventually trailing by eight in the opening minute of the second half, St. Marys went on a 10-0 run on a bucket and two free throws by Caywood and back-to-back treys from Ruane and Cisco to lead 31-30 with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

The Roughriders eventually trailed 36-33 but a 3-pointer by Cisco tied the game to enter the final quarter.

Despite the losing skid and close losses to WBL foes Defiance and Wapakoneta earlier this year, the Roughriders enter the softer part of their schedule with a better record through seven games than last year with their 1-6 start. Burke said his team took last year’s two-point loss to O-G as motivation as the team won eight of the next 10 games and 12 of the final 17 games to eventually win its second straight sectional title.

“It’s just comes down to converting it at the right time tonight we just didn’t have that right shot, right time but I feel good about where we’re at coming down the stretch,” the coach said. “We’ve got some teams that we match up with really well coming up with Arlington, Bellefontaine, Spencerville and Van Wert so we feel good about what we’ve got coming up and I feel good about where we’re improving as a team.

“Last year, we were 1-6 at this point and I think we were really questioning our confidence but last year we gave O-G a game we were down two, we were able to turn that into momentum going down the stretch and hopefully we can take this game as momentum and build off of it and gain some confidence that we can play with some of the best teams in the state.”

Caywood led the Roughriders with 15 points, followed by 14 from Cisco and seven from Dieringer. Erford led the game with 18 points, followed by 14 points from Kaufman and 12 from Schimmoeler.