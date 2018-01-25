Riders Fall In Quarterfinal Finale

Wrestling

St. Marys 54, Benjamin Logan 16

Urbana 39, St. Marys 33

The St. Marys Roughriders wrestling team won their opening 2018 dual team wrestling tournament on Wednesday, but was ultimately eliminated from postseason play in the second match.

The Roughriders won their opening Division II dual team regional quarterfinal match against Benjamin Logan, 54-16, but fell to Urbana for the right to advance to the regional semifinal competition next week with a 39-33 loss.

In the opening quarterfinal match on Thursday at Wapakoneta High School, jumped out to an 18-0 lead with a pair of Benjamin Logan forfeits in the 113-pound weight and the 126-pound class, but the match began with Clayton Drummond (106) pinning Jourdian McKeen in 1:14.

Benjamin got on the board with a St. Marys forfeit in the 132-pound class, followed by St. Marys’ Preston Weichart (138) getting pinned by Cole Houser, to close the gap to 18-12.

The Raiders pulled the match to within two, 18-14, after St. Marys’ Mason Saeler (145) lost to Steele Boysel by a major decision, 14-3.

But the Roughriders ended the opening match winning the next six weight classes — all by pins — to win the match.

Freshman Auston McChesney (152) pinned Benjamin Logan senior Taylor Hites in 2:53, followed by a Tommy Mabry (160) pin of Blake Rose in 1:19.

Noah Vogel (170) pinned Noah Clark in 2:48, Tyler Miller (182) pinned Dominic Roose in 1:53, David Keller (195) pinned Brock LeVan in :28 seconds and Austin Giesige (220 pinned Cadmen Roose in 3:52.

There were a pair of double forfeits in the 120- and 285-pound weight classes.

St. Marys took on Urbana after the Hilltoppers narrowly defeated Greenville, 37-36 in their first quarterfinal match.

Urbana and host Wapakoneta advanced to the regional semifinal next week.

Wapakoneta defeated Bellefontaine, 55-18 in its opening quarterfinal and came back to defeat Celina to advance with a 42-33 win.

