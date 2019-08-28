Riders Denied In WBL Opener

Tuesday’s Western Buckeye League opener served as a tale of two offenses.

In a rematch of last season’s league finale where St. Marys beat Wapakoneta to win its first league title since 2010, the Roughriders had a chance to bury the Redskins in their home opener with the more than a dozen opportunities they had to score on keeper Alli Wilson on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the Redskins had to make due with the limited opportunities they had while fending off St. Marys’ relentless attackers, but Wapakoneta made better use of its limited chances to hand the Roughriders a 4-2 WBL loss at Roughrider Field.

Ironically, the 4-2 final was the same score the Roughriders had to beat Wapakoneta to win the league crown last year at Ryan Field, as Tuesday served as sweet redemption for Wapakoneta.

“It’s huge,” Redskins coach Mike Foor said. “We lost to them last year on our turf 4-2 — we could have tied for the WBL had we won — so it’s a great win to start off the WBL.”

Three second-half goals by Katie Lisi, Riley Pack and Marisa Raney helped upset the defending league champions who could not break past Wilson and her 13 saves.

“She was great,” Roughriders coach Nick Wilson said. “We probably made her look a little better than she was, but again, some nights are like that.”

Lisi broke the 1-all tie with 37:58 left in the second half with a goal past St. Marys’ keeper Kiley Tennant and Wapakoneta never looked back.

Twenty minutes later, Pack put the kill shot in the back of the net on a one-on-one with Tennant as she shot the ball in the back of the net. After Emma Wibbeler answered with a shot 48 seconds later just inside the 18-yard mark, Raney finished the rest with a rainbow shot over Tennant to restore the two-goal margin with 13:56 remaining.

“They just took the amount of opportunities that they had made us pay,” Wilson said. “Our defense is so good and they feel like they [St. Marys defenders] have that offsides trap worked out, but if they [referees] don’t call it, we are standing and watching and they [Wapakoneta] were able to run passed us.”

Wilson guessed that two of Wapakoneta’s goals in the second half happened that way — that the defenders believed they had the offsides call coming, but they didn’t — and Wapakoneta (2-1-0, 1-0-0 WBL) made them pay.

The Redskins had just eight shots on goal, while the Roughriders (2-2-0, 0-1-0) connected just twice on 17 shots on goal and more than 20 shots aimed near or around the goal. Wilson finished 13 saves in the game and frustrated the Riders all night.

Lilly Ankerman recorded the game’s first goal on a pass from Maddie Rust as the junior finished the rest for a quick 1-0 St. Marys lead at the 36:14 mark of the first half. Taylor Jenkins scored the equalizer after Wilson stole a crosser away and launched the ball down the field. Jenkins eventually got behind the defense and tucked her kick past a diving Tennant as the ball skipped off the keeper’s hands and into the awaiting foot of Jenkins.

The Roughriders will look to regroup with a week off before they host Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.

“My concern would be that they let this fester too much,” Wilson said. “A loss stings, especially your first WBL loss to a rival like Wapak so I am hoping they can mentally reset and come back.”