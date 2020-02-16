Riders Claim First WBL Title In 43 Years

The last time St. Marys won a Western Buckeye League title Jimmy Carter was sworn in as the United States’ 39th president, “Stars Wars” was first released in theaters and Vince Carter was born.

Then there was Saturday.

After back-to-back seasons that came so close yet ended just short, the Roughriders finally snapped their 43-year league title drought by winning Saturday’s WBL Wrestling Championship at Bath High School for the program’s first outright league title.

“Don't blow it this time,” Roughriders senior Tommy Mabry said when asked what the team’s mentality was entering Saturday. “Two years ago, it was exactly the same way. We had to finish it here.”

Indeed they did finish this time.

And everyone knew what a league title meant for this St. Marys program.

From the blue and gold fans to parents and even opposing coaches who congratulated the Riders coaching staff and wrestlers for their accomplishments, this league title was the monkey the program finally got off its back.

“I haven’t even stopped to think about it,” Roughriders coach Larry Gruber said when asked how it felt to win a league championship and become the first Riders coach since Dick West to win a WBL title.

Four wrestlers crowned league champions in their respected weight classes in Trevor and Tyler Hisey, Mabry and Mason Saeler. Nine wrestlers in all finished in the top four — seven advanced to the championship match as St. Marys scored an 18-year best 151 tournament points — the team posted 159.5 points in the 2001-02 tournament.

“Those four wrestlers really came on and they wrestled the way they knew they had to wrestle,” Gruber said. “They went out after it, we talked about what they had to do and they performed pretty well today.

“There were also a lot of younger kids who performed today who have not won very many matches this year like our heavyweight. I am just proud of how they went out and went after it.”

St. Marys began the finals with a sizable lead with 130 points to Celina’s 109.5 and Wapakoneta’s 103.

A Redskins’ five-peat WBL title was thwarted when Tyler Hisey (113) pinned Wapakoneta’s Bryce Knapke in 28 seconds and his brother Trevor (120) defended his league title — this time in a higher weight class — with a 12-5 decision against Wapakoneta’s Katon Elling. For Trevor, the sophomore overcame a serious injury earlier this season that sidelined him for nearly two months but still kept his league crown.

“It’s still affecting him,” Gruber said of Hisey’s injury. “He is still trying to build up his stamina.”

With too much ground to cover for Wapakoneta, attention turned to fending off archrival Celina, fitting for a pair of archrivals to duke it out for a WBL crown.

Celina won and placed third in the next two weight classes and finished third in the 152-pound class, but the Riders’ turned to the heart of their lineup to get them the points needed.

Defending champion Mabry (160) captured his second league title by major decision and Mason Saeler gave the Roughriders the points it desperately needed by pinning Kenton’s Mason Rhoades in the third period in 5:37. St. Marys scored 21 points in the finals and Celina tallied 36.5 points, but the Roughriders’ early rash of points allowed them to finish 5.5 points better than the Bulldogs for the closest point total between first and second place teams in the WBL Championship since Wapakoneta and Bath finished one point apart during the 2009-10 season.

Freshman Michael Crites (106) placed fourth, followed by Garrett Donovan (132) who placed runner-up to Defiance’s defending champion Tristan Villarreal.

Sophomore Stashu Patterson (182) was a runner-up in his weight class to Bath’s Zachary Simpson, Carter Sharpe (195) had another epic four-period battle with Celina’s Cory Fortkamp but this time lost to finish as a runner-up in his weight class and Braden Saeler (285) placed fourth to Wapakoneta’s Cael Rostorfer.

After seven freshmen placed on last year’s runner-up team, the Riders had five sophomores and two freshmen place this season along with its one senior and one junior.

“They're coming up for sure,” Mabry said of the younger wrestlers. “Next year, I’m the only one that they lose, I think they're going to be in line for another one.”

“Our goal at the beginning of the year was to get better each week from the beginning of the year to now,” Gruber said. “It didn’t help when we lost Trevor for all that time and lost a couple of other people who should be here. The big the other big thing was getting enough people together to fill all the weight classes, that makes a big difference”

St. Marys has enjoyed a successful run the last three years, culminated by Saturday’s WBL title-winning season and that success has bred popularity in St. Marys from the school hosting a little league wrestling tournament this season to the stands being packed in every high school dual match.

“We have quite a few kids and when things like this happen, those kids who want to be part of it so hopefully we can build on this and get a few more kids out next year,” Gruber said. “We'd like to have 35 kids out if possible.”

The successful run started during the 2017-18 season where St. Marys finished with the best record in the WBL standings but were upended in the championship with a fourth-place finish to settle for second place. Last season, the Roughriders placed second in the standings and second in the tournament, but an infusion of young talent pumped new life into the program. That talent was evident all season specifically last week’s WBL finale against Celina — which did not have an open seat in the gym, including entrance music for each St. Marys wrestler and had the feel of a St. Marys football game — and eventually resulted in the program’s first league title since 1977 when it shared the WBL title with Defiance that season.

No sharing this time, it’s all theirs this year.

“It was one of the neatest wrestling matches we've been to, just the whole atmosphere, it was great,” Gruber added. “Right now it feels great. I don't know, it's hard to describe.”