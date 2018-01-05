Riders Cage Kelly In 1st WBL Win

In last season’s Western Buckeye League opener, Jacob Kelly killed St. Marys with 22 first-quarter points in a 13-point win for Van Wert.

Kelly and fellow teammate Nate Place were limited to 21 points combined Friday, however, as the Roughriders defense stymied the Cougars to 30 percent from the floor in a 53-37 road victory at Van Wert High School.

On the offensive end, the Riders (3-7, 1-1 WBL) were paced by seniors Drew Jacobs’ 18 points and 17 points from Austin Wilker as St. Marys shot a healthy 52.7 percent from the floor, while turning the ball over just eight times.

The other difference in Friday’s contest was the second quarter when the Roughriders opened the second stanza on a 10-0 advantage to break a 10-10 first-quarter tie as it took 3:10 into the quarter for the Cougars (3-4, 0-2) to get their first points on a bucket and foul from Blake Henry.

But St. Marys continued its run by scoring eight of the game’s next 10 points to push the lead to 26-15 with 1:57 remaining in the first half.

Jacobs and Wilker combined for 15 of the Roughriders’ 22 second-quarter points as St. Marys led 32-20 at the half.

Wilker has been averaging 12.7 ppg in the last four contests.

The closest the Cougars got was in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Place scored the first five points to close a once 42-28 deficit to within nine points, 42-33, but Van Wert missed six of its next seven shots and were limited to just four points the rest of the way as the Roughriders sealed their third victory in the last four games.