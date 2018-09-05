Riders Cage Cougars In Blowout Win

Two years ago on this same field against this same team, Emma Wibbeler — then a freshman — broke a school record for the most goals by a St. Marys girls soccer player with five in a single game as part of a 9-0 win against Van Wert.

On Tuesday, Wibbeler’s hat trick did not set any records, but was a part of three St. Marys players with at least two goals on the night as the Riders dominated the Cougars 11-0 in a Western Buckeye League match.

In the last six games played against the Cougars, the Roughriders have outscored them 46-0 and it is the most goals scored by a St. Marys girls team in a game since a 12-0 victory against Greenville in 2011.

The Roughriders scored three goals in the first half from sophomores Madi Anthony (33:28) and Lilly Ankerman (9:49). Ankerman’s goal was off a pass from the left side of the field from Tabby Knous, who passed it to the sophomore right in front of the net.

At the 4:21 mark, Wibbeler struck the inside of the right front pole of the net to give St. Marys a 3-0 lead at the half.

After Anthony’s first goal, St. Marys did not score for another 23:39, but once the Riders settled down they tacked on five goals in the next 17:23, beginning with Ankerman opening the second half with a penalty kick.

Anthony also grabbed her second goal on a pass from Knous to go up 5-0 and Meredith McMurray got in on the scoring to make it a continuous clock with a goal at the 33:26 mark.

Kiley Tennant scored a goal off an assist by Jordan Pruitt and Lydia Will and Katie Lucas also notched goals before Wibbeler scored her hat trick in roughly 10 minutes left to push St. Marys’ lead to 11-0.

Madison Rust led the team in assists with three, followed by two from Knous and one assist from Tennant, Ankerman, McMurray, Emma White, Pruitt and Emma Birt.

The Roughriders have won four straight games — after opening the fall season with losses in their first two games — and have two consecutive shutouts.