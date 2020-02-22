Riders Advance To State For Third Straight Year

Good things come in threes.

For St. Marys its qualifying for state three years in a row that goes as a good thing.

The Roughriders girls bowling team advanced to the Division II state bowling match for a third time in a row after placing as runners-up in Friday's district tournament at Westgate Lanes.

"It feels awesome," Roughriders coach Jay Gibson said. "These girls work all year long to get to our main goal every year — a chance to compete at state."

The Roughriders finished with 3,762 pins, second to district champion Coldwater's 3,834. Bryan also made the cut with 3,729 pins.

The top three teams qualifying for state and the top three individual bowlers not on qualifying teams head to state.

Tricia Yahl finished on the All-Tournamnet team with a third-place series of 629.

"Every week someone else on the team steps up and carries us," Gibson said. "Thats a true team. A different star every week."

Yahl was followed by another all-tournament bowler in Jaden Gibson — who will be making her fourth trip to state as an individual her freshman year and on a team for three others — with a 593 series.

Alyana Thornsberry rolled a 520, Debbie Swisher finished with a 477 and Lily Steinberg rolled a 361 in two games. Samantha Ackoryd rolled a 136 in her lone game.

"I don't show it much but I'm so proud of all if them," Gibson said. "There were some questions heading into the season but I feel they have answered them all.

"They make me and Karl (Dammeyer) look pretty good sometimes."

New Bremen's Ashton Ritter rolled a 559 to place 12th at districts and the Minster girls team placed 11th with 3,131 total pins.

The Roughriders will now compete for their third state championship in program history and second in a row Feb. 29 at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl.