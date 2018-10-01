Riders’ Rose Is Thorn In Celina's Side

For the first time since 2010, the St. Marys Roughriders did a thing.

That thing, beat archival Celina at Roughrider Field.

With a hat trick by Ethan Rose for a second straight game and two goals by Max Mielke, the Roughriders beat the Bulldogs 5-2 in a Western Buckeye League boys soccer match on Monday to continue their trend of solid offense.

The Bulldogs (2-6-2, 0-6-0 WBL) struck first with a goal at the 21:32 mark by Jacob Hathaway, but St. Marys (9-2-1, 5-2-0) took over from there.

“I was a little nervous at first, but I knew we would come back, I didn’t think it would be a flat team like (the) Kenton (game),” Roughriders coach Josh Hertenstein said.” I thought we would come back on fire, and we came back on fire a little more than I thought we would. That was fun to watch at the end of the first half.”

That fire Hertenstein referred to was the four first-half goals in the final 11:30 of the half to overwhelm Celina, with a final goal in the second half for good measure.

Rose tied the game at the 11:30 mark of the first half off a corner kick by Andy Vogel that was drilled perfectly in front of the net, allowing Rose to race up and bang the soccer ball with his head past Celina keeper Dalton Leiss.

Mielke joined Rose in the scoring column when Rose dribbled the ball toward the 18-yard box, passed it off to the junior Mielke — who executed his shot past Leiss at 7:57.

Under a minute later at the 6:59 mark, Vogel assisted Rose’s second goal with a shot at the top of the 18 for a 3-1 lead.

Rose’s third and final goal came at the 1:43 mark on a header assist by Jordan Moore as Leiss came out to cut Rose off — who slipped by and put the ball in the back of the net to complete the Riders’ 4-0 run to end the half.

Rose — who leads St. Marys with 15 goals on the season — has tallied seven of those in the last three games.

