Restaurants Appreciative Of Local Support

During uncertain times, the St. Marys and surrounding communities have come to help and local restaurants are much appreciated.

Since Gov. Mike DeWine ordered two weeks ago the closure of restaurants throughout the state of Ohio, minus carry-outs and deliveries. When The Evening Leader reached out to a number of local restaurant shortly after DeWine announced the order, business owners were in a state of unknown and anxiety about what will happen to their business.

For some, restaurants have thrived.

Guarnieri Pizzeria and Hometown Locker Room have both been busy and staying afloat and other restaurants such as La Carreta and Friendly Tavern have incorporated delivery — something they are not accustomed to doing — to better serve additional customers.

“I’m sure we are struggling like everyone else," Friendly Tavern General Manager Michael Aquarno said. "We have come to rely on an aspect of our business that we did not normally have to rely on and are doing our best with carry out and delivery orders. We are doing the best we can to stay open with limited employees at this time.

But the community has come through for these restaurants.

Shelby Wiechart, co-owner at Hometown Locker Room said her business have gone surprisingly well, noting that the community has been supportive throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I hope everyone has been pleased with their orders and we appreciate the patience of our customers," she added.

A restaurant that opened in September, Wiechart said the last two weekends felt like the business' grand opening all over again. Hometown Locker Room already conducts carry-out and delivery orders — Wiechart stated when the governor's order was announced that her business was just beginning to pick up with dine-in — but Wiechart has added new items to the menu on a regular basis to help five more variety for those who order out. Those items include lasagna dinner, pork nachos as well as various lunch specials.

"We have put together some Family Meal Deals to give families a break too," she added.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Guarnieri said she never knew what to expect when DeWine announced his order and the next week, the governor announced a stay-at-home order, and despite that order not adding on to his restaurant law — it was still unknown how people were going to respond.

"To me, our business is not what they call essential, but the support has been more than what I would have anticipated," she said. "I feel like it has been extremely busy."

When DeWine made his restaurant closure order two weeks, business were not sure how they were going to fare, but Guarnieri said her business is doing well, despite the pub being.

"Our adjustment has been very little, but I think the public or our customer's has been the biggest adjustment," Guarnieri said."They are used to coming into the restaurant and now we are seeing a lot of the same people carry out.

"The support is still there."

Guarnieri said since the order, the business has still been offering the same specials its has been offering when it opened 12 years ago, she added though, that the awareness from customers looking at Facebook more has helped spread the word. Hours have changed slightly to 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

"We put something on Facebook on Friday and we had an explosion of a deal," she added.

Guarnieri said when DeWine came out with his order two weeks ago, she was uneasy and unsure how it was going to affect her business, with the stay-at-home order adding more anxiety. But she added that there was a number or a goal the business needed to maintain its expenses.

"That's not really a worry anymore," she said. "This community — and it has been in other places from Van Wert, New Bremen, Minster and New Knoxville — they want to get out and I think they like our food and they like coming into the pub.

"We wouldn't be open if we didn't have order after order and for two nights in a row, the line to the carry-out door was onto Spring Street. It was phenomenal and I was shocked. We are very blessed. "We've had a fantastic last couple days. It's been great. Business has been great and the support has been overflowing."

The Friendly Tavern announced on its Facebook of its full service devilry residential and business delivery. Customers can also go on Doordash to order food from the Main Street establishment. Aquarno has sold out of his New York style pizza multiple times and has offered several specials. Friendly Tavern hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, until further notice.

"We are thankful for the community for their support of all the small businesses," Aquarno added. "We will be glad when we can open back up fully to the public.”

La Carreta owner Sam Delgado said carry-out and delivery is what is helping keep the business pay its bills and keep the lights on, adding that the restaurant is not doing as well as it did with dine-in, but still good enough.

Delgado added free delivery to customers within city limits. The restaurant also delivers outside of town, including to Wapakoneta, Celina, New Bremen, Spencerville and New Knoxville. Delgado added that there was about 10 to 20 delivery orders this past week for out of town orders and at least 60% of the orders are carry-outs overall and 40% is delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Delgado added that keeping delivery is still up in the air after the order eventually subsides. He said the only reason they did not do it previous was because the business would be so busy with dine-in.

"That's where we do the most of our business and with patio season starting to come up, we want to be able to rely on our dine-in more," he added. "But it is definitely something I will think about."

Guarnieri and Delgado both gave credit to Facebook. The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is the admin for the St. Marys Take Out and Delivery page, which began a communitywide and countywide discussion among residents about what restaurants are open, menus, specials and hours and stay in contact with restaurant to keep business going.

"What the community has done through Facebook, regardless of what it is, that has been a major thing that 10 years ago, would not have happened," Guarnieri said. "The communication through social media and from whoever facilitates the page has been extremely helpful."

"It has really been a great help — and not just for us, but for other businesses as well," Delgado added. "I feel like it has helped all of us stay together. Even us, we have ordered from Hometown and Villa Nova and this is a way that we can support other businesses too. The whole St. Marys community is just a great community. We are here to stay and we really appreciate them."