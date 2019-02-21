"Redemption Tour" Has Riders Playing At Another Level

When the St. Marys Roughriders girls basketball team take the court on Saturday in their Division II sectional final bout with Shawnee, it will resemble a much different team than what coach Jon Burke had on that Friday night in November at Fort Jennings.

Sure, the team on Saturday consists of those same players from November but months that included a 1-6 record, growing pains from three key freshmen players and a stretch that saw the Roughriders win eight of 10 at one point, all accumulates to who the team is come Saturday in Spencerville.

Fort Jennings and Spencerville are just 16 miles apart, but the path the Roughriders took to get there was like traveling for thousands of miles, but in that monthslong path, there was a turning point for Burke and his team.

“After Russia, we felt like we turned a corner after losing a big game and it kind of ticked us off,” Burke said. “We controlled the game, controlled the tempo, but we just couldn’t make our shots. We thought we were the better team.”

After winning their season opener against Fort Jennings, the Riders struggled with finishing games in the fourth quarter — a common issue for young teams. The Roughriders were outscored 38-66 in the fourth quarter and it translated into a 1-4 record to start the season.

The Roughriders trailed against Kalida in the second game of the year by just three and eventually pulled to within two but were outscored 8-3 the rest of the way.

After a 12-4 start to open their non-league game against neighboring New Knoxville, the Riders were outscored 32-20 the rest of the way and mustered just two points.

Days later at home against Wapakoneta, the Riders led by three with 25 seconds left, but the Redskins forced overtime and outscored St. Marys 7-2 to escape with a win.

In the fourth quarter of games in 2018, St. Marys was outscored 112-128 and 130-152 which includes the 20-32 outscoring St. Marys endured against New Knoxville in quarters two through four of that game.

Eventually, the Roughriders’ record was just 1-6 after completing the most brutal part of their schedule. But St. Marys began to right the ship, winning against Sidney and Bellefontaine around Christmas, until that disappointing defeat at Russia right before the new year.

Afterward, Burke said he and his coaching staff looked at the schedule down the stretch and thought there was a chance to start turning the season around — thus bringing on the redemption tour.

“We kind of stole it from Michigan because they had the revenge tour,” Burke said. “But we are a different team in the beginning of this 2019 year and this is our year.”

Burke is referring to Michigan football’s revenge tour that saw the Wolverines muster up a 10-game wins streak during the 2018 fall season in dominating wins against Wisconsin and Penn State and exorcised their Michigan State demons. Ohio State was also on that list in hopes of tilting the OSU-Michigan rivalry back in the Wolverines’ favor, but the Buckeyes thumped Michigan 62-39 to conclude the tour.

The Roughriders hope that end result won’t be the same for their redemption tour.

“We had a rough stretch and we had some games that we didn’t win that, if you look back, were pretty frustrating that we didn’t win, but that isn’t happening anymore,” Burke said.

St. Marys finished 12-10 overall in the regular season, but since the start of 2019, the Roughriders have won nine of 12 games — more than three quarters of the team’s victories. The redemption tour also includes wins in five of six games and eight of 10 — dating back to 2018.

In 2019, St. Marys outscored teams 141-133 in the fourth quarter, including a 15-5 advantage against Celina to complete a comeback win against the Bulldogs.

The Roughriders recorded two wins against teams with non-losing records and had an opportunity to win games against two other non-losing teams in New Bremen and Bath on the road, so the Roughriders have not played the same caliber of teams they played earlier in the season, but they are doing something that they struggled to do in 2018. Finish.

Of the nine wins in 2019, four of them were by seven points or fewer. In 2018, St. Marys had four games decided by seven points or fewer and they lost all of those games.

Now, St. Marys rides into the postseason on a three-game win streak and a bye in the first round of the sectional tournament — something that has not happened for a St. Marys girls basketball team since 2008.

And from Fort Jennings to Spencerville, they still have a chance to claim another sectional title, like they did last season to snap a nine-year drought. Of course if St. Marys win and heads back to districts at Paulding next week, there is a good chance the Roughriders will have a rematch against one of those teams that beat the Riders in 2018 — Wapakoneta.

Beating the Redskins would be St. Marys’ ultimate redemption.

“I’m very proud of how far we have come this season,” Burke said. “We started the year against very good opponents and held our own fairly well while we were introducing three freshmen to varsity basketball. I credit the leadership on our team for staying positive and keeping this team focused on the process of working every day to improve. We still come to practice every day eager to learn and improve.

“This team loves basketball and they compete hard every day.”