Rangers Track Clinic Grows

Athletes from the New Knoxville track and field team completed the program’s second annual track clinic on Monday — a clinic design to help Rangers athletes improve in the sport.

Former Rangers great Ashley Arnett Hagemier, has helped with the clinic alongside Rangers track and field head coach Samantha Fledderjohann.

"We had over 30 kids out here and in my background in hurdling, sprinting and long jumping, it has worked out great and I am glad to be able to comeback to the school,” Hagemier said.

This past spring, the numbers were up for the Rangers program under the then-first-year coach Fleddejohann. The Rangers had a girls relay team advance to the second day of districts — showing improvement in an event New Knoxville is not accustomed to having.

“Especially with such a small number of kids, and I dealt with it too in high school, Hagemier said. “Just working with the kids, trusting in them and having them out here is wonderful.”

Hagemier ran track in 1999-2002 in New Knoxville and at the University of Cincinnati after high school.

She was a four-time state champions, winning the Division III state crown in the 300-meter hurdles (45.15) her junior year and was a state champion in the 100-meter hurdles (14.66) and broke the state record in the 300 hurdles (43.99) as well as winning long jump (18 feet, 3 inches) her senior season.

“And it all happened while practicing with no track,” she said.

The clinic has benefited athletes such as Erin Scott, who participated in the clinic last year.

The then-junior qualified for state in girls shot put — for the first time in school history — in May with her school record put of 36 feet, 7.50 inches.

It marked the first time a Ranger competed at the state level in track and field since Cassie Boyle and Haley Horstman both qualified in 2014.

“A lot of times, if you have the natural talent, it becomes more about tweaking the little things, such as getting out the blocks properly or working on hurdling,” Arnett Hagemier concluded. “And I am here to help with that little bit of tweaking.”