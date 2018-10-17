Rangers Advance; Face Fort Next

A rematch is coming.

Back in September, New Knoxville lost a close three-set match with Fort Recovery and now the Rangers have a chance at redemption after taking care of Waynesfield-Goshen in three sets on Tuesday, 25-9, 25-5, 25-7 in a Division IV sectional semifinal.

"I was pleased with how we came out," Rangers coach Morgan Strayer said. "Sometimes you can not play your game of volleyball when you play a team like that, but I am pleased with the focus we had tonight and that we took care of business.

"Now we can focus on Fort Recovery, which I am excited about."

The Rangers (15-8) will play No. 3 seed Fort Recovery at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at New Bremen High School. In a sectional final, the No. 1 and 2 seeds in each district are the hosts.

The Tigers' season ends at 3-18.

The Rangers opened the first two sets with leads of 15-5 and 15-1 in allowing just 14 combined points in those first two sets thanks in large part to the Rangers' front line play.

Megan Jurosic recorded one kill and two blocks during the Rangers' 15-5 scoring while Tasia Lauth and Tayler Doty — the Rangers First- and Second-Team All-Midwest Athletic Conference selections — each recorded a pair of kills in the back half of the opening set.

With Carly Fledderjohann serving in the second set up 3-1, the junior served 12 straight points to push New Knoxville's lead to 15-1. Lauth recorded a kill during that run, while Jurosic produced two kills and a block; also feeding the Rangers' run was three unforced errors by the Tigers.

The Tigers kept the third set close down just 7-4, but every time they regained serve, the Rangers snatched it right back.

W-G tied the set at 2-2, just for Lauth to produce a kill with Rylie Barrington serving. Lauth killed the Tigers' serve possession two more times in the third set, stymieing any chance for the Tigers to gain their footing.

Then at 12-6, the Rangers put the set away.

Erin Scott served five straight points, three points coming off Tigers' errors and another on a kill by Jurosic.