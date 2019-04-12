Rallying Riders: St. Marys Wins First WBL Game

Sometimes it just takes one to win a game — one hit, one error, one play, one run.

Stuck in a game long scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning, the St. Marys softball team experienced that one hit that gave the Roughriders their first Western Buckeye League win of the season.

With Alyssa Alexander on first, Maddy Jones hit a liner to right field where Van Wert’s Jada Buckner misplayed the ball, allowing Alexander to scamper past third and score standing up for a 1-0 victory.

“I was just trying to get Alyssa in,” Jones said. “That was just a win for me. When I saw she scored, I was like, ‘whoa!’”

“I was looking to score all of the way, I didn’t even care if I got out,” Alexander said. “I was running the hardest that I have ever run in my entire life.”

That one play gave the Riders (2-8, 1-2 WBL) relief and joy, something that they have been so close to experiencing throughout the season.

On Saturday, St. Marys had undefeated Minster tied at 3-3 before the Wildcats pulled away late and pitcher Karsyn McGlothen was the tough-luck loser in a two-hit, eight-strikeout performance that ended in a 3-0 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf, but Friday, the Roughriders busted through.

“We know what it means to win now,” Alexander said. “Our focus is there.”

Aside from Jones’ game-winning heroics, McGlothen had her best game in her young career with a no-hit, 11 strikeout, complete-game performance as she attacked the zone. Out of the 11 punch outs, 10 of them were swinging strikes.

The freshman worked around her five walks and did not allow a runner to get pass second base. She retired the side in order four times and struck out the side in the seventh inning after a two-out two-on jam.

Alexander batted 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Jones finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles as both girls accounted for all the hits in the game.