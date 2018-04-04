Rainfall Rises St. Marys River To 12 Feet

Rainfall over the past couple of days has left Auglaize County feeling a little wet.

The Evening Leader spoke with Troy Anderson, director of the Auglaize County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Tuesday morning about the effects of the rain and how much the area has received in a little more than 24 hours.

"In the St. Marys, New Bremen area, it's 1.62 inches," he said. "In the Wapakoneta area, I have 1.93 inches."

Rain began to hit the area around 2 a.m. Tuesday and finally stopped for good sometime late that night.

With the amount of rain dumped in the area, both the Auglaize and St. Marys rivers have risen as a consequence.

"Right now, from what I'm seeing on my electronic river gage, St. Marys is the highest we've had so far since I installed the gages a year ago," Anderson said. "We're about at 12 feet at the current site in St. Marys. And then on the Auglaize, we're sitting about nine feet. The Auglaize has crested over here so we should start seeing some water starting to recede."

Some of the main roads closed down by the water are Coop Road, Ohio 66A between Old Mill Road and Seibert Road and Townline-Lima between Fairmont and Buckland Holden, although there are also a number of high water signs set up as well, Anderson noted.

The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office also announced that Briggs Road, between Ohio 197 and Deepcut Road is closed to all traffic as well as Barber Warner Road between Center Line and Clause is closed because of high water.

The weather forecast call for morning snow showers and wind with partly sunny skies on Thursday. A 30 percent chance of rain is predicted Thursday night with a mix on Friday — 40 percent chance — on Friday.