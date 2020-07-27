Race Track Takes Driver's Seat At Council Meeting

Public opinion took the driver's seat in Monday's St. Marys City Council meeting as residents voiced their displeasure and appreciation for a race track in city limits — the subject stemming from resident Aaron Myers' go-kart track at 1770 Celina Road. Members of the Streets and Sidewalks Committee last week voted to send an ordinance that prohibited residents from constructing or operating a race track within city limits in the future to council to hold three readings and vote.

And while the ordinance is intended to prohibit future tracks from being constructed, according to city officials and council, the main subject is Myers' race track.

