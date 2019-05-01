Quellhorst's Decision To Golf Pays Off

Two years ago, this might not have happened.

Clay Quellhorst was a junior varsity player on the St. Marys boys soccer team before he took a leap of faith and joined the Roughriders boys golf program entering his junior season.

And that decision continues to pay off.

After helping the golf team win a Western Buckeye League championship this past fall, the senior is now looking to take his golf game to the next level by signing on with Bluffton University on Wednesday.

"At the end of the year, it became a possibility when my parents brought it up," he said. "But toward the end of the soccer season, I didn't think I would be here signing."

In his first season under coach Steve Schmitmeyer, Quellhorst was the No. 3 golfer on the team, averaging 45 strokes per nine-hole matches, 90 strokes per 18-hole average and averaged 5 strokes per hole.

In his senior year, Quellhorst was the No. 2 golfer, had his best round of 18-hole golf with a 76 at the Ryan Reynolds Memorial in Bellefontaine, claimed First-Team All-WBL honors and carded in an 89 at the league tournament to help the program capture its first WBL crown in 18 years. During that season, his stroke-per-hole improved to 4.57, his 18-hole average was 82.62 and his nine-hole average dropped to 41.31. In his senior season, he improved 3.2 strokes per nine-hole match and improved nearly 8 strokes per 18-hole matches.

"At the time when I switched from soccer to golf, it was a little scary for me," he said. "I switched because I was enjoying golf more than I was playing soccer. I thought I could be better playing golf. I guess that switch just came natural."

In the five invites to open the 2018 fall season that St. Marys competed in, Quellhorst was a medalist once (76), led his team in two invites (82, 76) and averaged 81.4 strokes per outing in those 18-hole invites.

His best nine-hole round was a 35 during his season year against St. Henry.

Quellhorst said he is still undecided on what he will study.

The senior was also looking into the University of Northwestern Ohio and Urbana, but he felt that Bluffton was a better fit for him.