Puthoff Signs With Indiana Wesleyan

Just in time for Thanksgiving, there is a lot Macy Puthoff can be thankful for.

In just about anything Puthoff has done throughout her high school career, the New Bremen senior has excelled and through all the accolades in various sports and her good grades in the classroom, Puthoff is thankful to be signing with a college to continue her productive work as a student-athlete as she signed her national letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday.

The senior, who will be playing volleyball and track for Indiana Wesleyan, is a two-time First-Team All-Midwest Athletic Conference, a two-time state champion and a two-time All-Ohio selection as well as a two-time state qualifier in long jump in track and field, finishing fourth at state last season, and is a two-time Midwest Athletic Conference champion in the event.

“Every time I think about, not only did we win the first state championship, but we won the second and I can say that in my four years, I went to the state championship game three times,” Puthoff said. “Being able to win my senior year was really cool.”

In volleyball, the Cardinals four-year starting outside hitter and middle blocker finished her career with 554 kills in 353 sets played with a .273 hitting percentage, 38 solo blocks, 263 total blocks, 476 digs and 185 service aces. Her senior season was her most productive year where she produced 264 kills, a .321 hitting percentage, 59 aces, 205 digs and 113 total blocks.

In her four years in the Cardinals volleyball program, Puthoff — along with fellow seniors Taylor Paul and Ashton Heitkamp — enjoyed a 103-11 career record.

She was also a second-team and honorable mention selection in two years while playing for the New Bremen girls basketball team.

Puthoff is also a great student, ranking first in her class with a 4.0-grade point average.

She said she had decided on IWU this past summer after thinking about where she wanted to attend college at the previous fall.

“I visited there a few times and talked to the coach, she is great and it is a great fit for me,”

The Wildcats were 34-1 this past season and 17-1 in Crossroads League. Indiana Wesleyan is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and also competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I level.

The program has amassed more than 30 wins in a season eight of the last 10 seasons and 12 of 18 overall under the direction of 18th-year coach Candace Moats, who has a career volleyball record of 863-351 and a 556-196 overall record at IWU. Her team sports a 188-34 CL record as the team has finished in the top three in the league in every season but one. Under Moats, the program has three NCCA National championships and 14-time Crossroad League champions — including the 2019 season. The team will be playing the University of St. Marys in pool play Dec. 3 as it vies for its four national title.

The school is the winningest school in CL history.

“I know they are losing a few key players so I am hoping to step up in that role,” she said. “They are a great community, a great team and they all love each other so I am excited to see what happens there.

IWU is a private Christian university located in Marion, Indiana and is the largest private school in the state with nearly 3,000 students enrolled.

Puthoff said she was also looking at attending the University of Cincinnati, but only for track, and the University of Indianapolis. The senior said she will study biology to become an oncologist.

“When I started to talk to them, they weren’t as good last year, but they were still successful, but I didn’t necessarily pick Indiana Wesleyan because of the success of its volleyball team,” Puthoff said. “The culture there is amazing, the people there are amazing so them being successful is just a plus."