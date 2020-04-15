Public Safety Director Addresses Resident's Concerns

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the city of St. Marys announced a change in its policies regarding trash and recycling and residents — especially those who are laid off from work — have been asking about how they are going to pay their utility bills.

Some councilors asked questions addressing those issues during Monday’s city council meeting to Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven.

Foxhoven addressed utility payments during the portion of the meeting, saying the city is doing what most communities have done which is waive late fees and penalties associated with having to pay utility bills — such as water, sewer, solid waste and electric for residents — but Foxhoven encouraged members of council to inform their constituents of the various programs that are available for those who need it. Foxhoven added that residents can call the utility office for that kind of information.

“There are programs available for individuals and businesses, there is just a process that you have to go through,” he added.

Foxhoven said if residents do not want to go through those options, they can still contact the utility office and work out a payment plan option. Foxhoven asked council members to pass that message to constituents and added that the city is willing to work with residents or point them in the right direction when it comes to programs.

Councilwoman Robin Willoughby asked Foxhoven about the city’s recent policy on trash bags.

Last month, the city announced it was stopping pick up for recyclables and asked residents to pay any and all bags that were going to be left out for the city’s solid waste department.

“We postponed the recycling temporarily just because of the length this virus is able to survive on different surfaces so we didn’t think it was worth the risk to our workers to have them handle all of the recycling,” Foxhoven said.

As far as the trash bags, Foxhoven said the city wants its solid waste employees to simply grab trash bags and go. He said there are some residents who will put their trash in garbage cans without having that trash in bags, which is a safety concern for employees.

“We simply want the trash put in bags so they can grab the bags, throw them in the trucks and move on as quickly as possible,” Foxhoven added. “You can use the can, but you have to remember that if you use a can, you have to be able to get the lid on the can and not stick a bunch of bags on top of the can and just put one tag on a can — that is not acceptable."

Willoughby also asked about the splash pad and its location the city decided on High Street while a number of residents questioned the location on social media lately.

Last year, city administrators chose the land next to the high street shelter house as a location for a splash pad, choosing that location over K.C. Geiger Park because of space available in parking and in the park with various baseball and softball tournaments being held throughout the summer as well as a fear of vandalism.

Last month, dugouts at one of the baseball diamonds at the park were vandalized.

Administrators also decided against having a splash pad at the Skip Baughman Complex because there were no bathrooms and it would have cost more for the city to put in a splash pad and bathrooms. Another location, the city’s pool, was also not viable because of the lack of space and it would be an investment that many people would not be able to enjoy if it was only at the pool because residents have a membership to go to the pool.

To read more of the story, see Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.