Progress Continues On Mill

Progress on the reservoir mill is going well, according to Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven.

Work over the last couple of weeks has been focused on the mill’s foundation as well as work on the fully-intact stone wall on the west side of the structure that was partially covered in the past. Foxhoven said additional repair work and tuck pointing is also being done on the wall.

“They have done a really nice job of restoring that wall,” Foxhoven added. “Considering how old the structure is, the wall was in good shape. There was one corner that was bad but crews have done some nice repair work on it. We are happy that that stone wall is exposed so people who are walking on the tow path at the shelter house are able to see it.”

Crews from RCS Construction are currently in phase I of restoring the 175-plus year-old mill.

Phase I includes the removal of modern additions and repair/replacement of siding, windows and the roof. These proposed improvements would preserve and protect the building from further exposure to moisture and would improve the integrity of the building. No plumbing, electric or other utilities will be added in phase I. Foxhoven added the only interior aspect of the mill that will be completed during the first phase is new flooring.

“We are hoping that phase of the project is completed by the end of the year, if not sooner,” Foxhoven added.

Currently, crews are in the reconstruction part of phase I, which is framing the first and second levels of the mill and once the frame work is done, crews will remove the old roof. By framing up the first and second levels of the mill, it will help stabilize the structure for when the roof is put on. Foxhoven noted that workers will also straighten the mill in the coming weeks.

The city also contracted with an exterminator to treat all of the lumber — an additional cost Foxhoven said the city believed was well spent.

The pandemic did not slow crews down but some rotting of the original lumber did.

Foxhoven said some beams needed to be replaced, which was “a bump in the road” since crews had to wait on new lumber to arrive.

“There is a lot of lumber there that can be repurposed and those beams were treated,” Foxhoven said. “We purchased some beams that were apart of the project, but the contractor had to go out and find some new beams, which they were able to do.”

Despite setbacks with some of the lumber, crews are on schedule as mild weather has aided crews and allowed them to work throughout.

The first phase of the project, which began two days before Thanksgiving and cost slightly more than $1 million, is scheduled to take roughly 10 months to complete.

The city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) are being used to fund the project

Foxhoven said one of the reasons work continued on the mill during the pandemic was because of fears of the structure falling down because of a large wind with the unstable spring season.

Crews wanted to keep working to be able to stabilize the structure as soon as possible.