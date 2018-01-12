Professor talks wetland study

ST. MARYS — Stephen J. Jacquemin, associate professor of biology at Wright State Lake Campus, issued a news release based on his presentation at the Ag. Solutions meeting earlier this week.

The following observations and conclusions are based on a study Jacquemin and his team conducted at GLSM wetland sites:

For full results and stats from the study, click the PDF link below (GLSM Constructed Wetlands 2017 Monitoring Summary).

• Wetlands are essential components of healthy watersheds because they encourage habitat variability and increase biodiversity. They also provide essential ecosystem services such as nutrient processing and improving water quality.

• Historically, wetlands dotted the landscape within the Grand Lake St. Marys watershed; however, because of land practice changes, the majority of these wetlands were altered or destroyed.

• Treatment trains are an effort to reconstruct some of these wetlands to enhance habitat and to improve water quality.

• Following the GLSM distressed watershed ruling in 2011, Prairie Creek Treatment Train was constructed in 2012, and Coldwater Creek Treatment Train was constructed in

2015.

• To assess the efficiency of these wetlands, monitoring of Coldwater Creek and Prairie Creek Treatment Trains began on June 1, 2017, with water samples collected weekly. Inflow and outflow samples were tested for nitrate-N, total phosphorus and dissolved reactive phosphorus during the summer (June to August) and during the fall (September to November) 2017.

• Flow in both the stream and in the treatment train was monitored continuously to determine the amount of stream flow being treated by the wetlands.

• Pumps will be shut down during winter months (December to February) and will resume in the spring (March to May).