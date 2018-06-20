Pro-Pet Gives Back to Community

For a production line to stop for a day, they need to have a good reason.

Cargill/Pro-Pet had a very good reason to stop production Wednesday.

As part of Cargill's national "Green Day," Pro-Pet took the day off from producing pet food to give back to the local community. Pro-Pet chose to partner with Auglaize County Department Job and Family Services and had each shift collect toys to donate to the children who receive support from JFS.

Dues said the toy drive began as a friendly competition between all three production shifts, office staff and the quality control laboratory. The result turned out to be better than anticipated.

Pro-Pet was not alone in helping out the community that houses it. The pet food plant was acquired by Cargill in February of this year, joining the dozens of other locations across the nation owned by the agricultural giant. Every year, on the 20th of June, the company celebrates "Green Day" by giving back to the communities where the company owns plants.

Department of Job and Family Services Children's Services Administrator Michelle Bowen echoes that sentiment.

Bowen said the department is usually well stocked with toys around the holiday season, especially Christmas, but by the time summer rolls around, the donations slow or stop completely. Unfortunately, summer is when kids are home the most and could greatly benefit from new toys and activities.

The toys collected by Pro-Pet will be distributed among the families currently receiving assistance from JFS throughout Auglaize County, Bowen said.