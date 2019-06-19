Preliminary Results Show Increase In State Test Scores

Having received their preliminary reports for K-8 STAR early literacy, STAR reading and STAR math benchmark test, New Bremen Schools can announce their students scores increased in almost every area in each subject — and were well above all state averages in each category. The results given at Wednesday’s board of education meeting, didn’t include results from students in special education classes as they take their state test at a different date then other students.

Math was the only area that saw a lower number of increases in passage rates compared to last years results. Seeing an increase in four out of 10 areas, three areas remained at the same passage rate — fifth grade at 95% passage and algebra I for eighth graders at 100% passage — while two areas went down — sixth grade going from 100% to 96%.

Algebra I for high school saw the biggest decrease going from 84% last year to 61% this year. Seven through 12 Principal Marcus Overman said he talked with algebra teachers to discuss the disconnect that was happening between those different algebra classes.

When they met during a collaboration meeting, Overman said they did find some areas where there were gaps and said they are working to address and correct those issues.

Board member Michele Bambauer asked if there were any plans they came up with to close the gap.

Overman said they plan to have some of the students who are struggling to get some extra help during their CPT time.

He did note that one area they were able to see as a problem area was the functions section of the algebra I class. About 34% of students scored below proficient when working on functions, something he said is a basic algebra practice.

“I want to make sure that our teachers are aware that functions, 34% of our kids are below proficient, and we need to spend extra time whereas statistics, only 7% of our students were below proficient,” he said.

