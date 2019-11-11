Pre-Sale Ticket Info For Semifinal Games

The St. Marys Athletic Department has announced dates and times for pre-sale tickets to the Roughriders’ Division III, Region 12 semifinal matchup against Trotwood-Madison at 7 p.m. Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium, 1215 Campbell Road, Sidney.

St. Marys fans will be sitting on the home side.

Pre-sale tickets will be on sale at the following dates and times: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Pre-sale tickets are $8 and $9 at the gate. Cash only. Parking at the game is $5 and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Additional ways to purchase tickets for Friday's games is to go to OHSAA.org/Tickets. Search for school name or click on Region 12, then 'Get Tickets.'

Additional information for times can be found on the school’s athletic page, RoughriderSports.net.