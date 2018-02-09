Powers Signs with Wittenberg

The most productive player on the New Bremen Cardinals offense and one of the most productive backs in the Midwest Athletic Conference is hoping to continue that trend at the collegiate level.

Senior running back Avery Powers signed his national letter of intent, two days after National Signing Day, to play football at Wittenberg University next season.

The back powered his way through the MAC and through the school record books during his senior season.

Powers finished with 769 rushing yards on 128 carries and 11 touchdowns. As a receiving back, Powers caught 30 balls for 370 yards and six scores. He was the sixth-leading rusher in the MAC during his senior season, the 10th leading receiver and scored the second-most amount of points.

A three-year starter for the crimson and gold, Powers owns the school record for most touchdowns in a game with five (four rushing, one receiving) in a 45-20 victory against Holgate during his junior season.

In three years as a starter for the Cardinals (one as a quarterback and two as a running back), Powers racked up 1,247 rushing yards in 292 carries and 21 scores, improving every season.

Studying business, Powers said he was also looked at attending Bluffton University or Manchester University, but ultimately chose Wittenberg — the same university 2017 St. Marys graduate TJ Mele is currently attending.

The Tigers finished 10-1 overall this past season, going 9-0 in the North Coast Athletic Conference and advancing to the postseason. Wittenberg is a Division III program under 21-year veteran coach Joe Fincham.

Powers — a 2017 First-Team All-MAC selection — was a mainstay for the Cardinals in 2017 as he was a big piece for helping New Bremen snap its five-year MAC losing skid with a 34-20 win over Parkway on Sept. 22.