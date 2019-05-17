Power Rangers: New Knoxville Qualifies 2 To Regionals

Division III track and field has a new powerhouse, although it may be for only one day.

The New Knoxville Rangers girls team finished with the most points after day 1 of the district meet in Spencerville with 19 points and two regional qualifiers and a number of Rangers athletes qualifying for day 2.

Freshman Melisa Waterman became the first Rangers in more than seven years to advance to the regional tournament next week in Tory with a personal-record leap 5 feet, 2 inches in girls high jump. District results only go back as far as 2012. Teammate Jacklyn Leffel also qualified for regionals with a third-place jump of 5 feet, another PR.

Another record that fell was the Rangers girls 4x100-meter relay. The quartet of Taylor Gonzalez, Erin Scott, Samantha Stienecker and Lola Thompson broke the school record in the event with a time of 53.23 — which was also good enough to advance to day 2 on Saturday.

The Rangers also advanced to Saturday in the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay. The 4x200 team of Gonzalez, Taylor Neuman, Gretchen Dwenger and Stienecker placed sixth with a time of 1:55.92 and the 4x400 quartet of Liberty Menke, Leffel, Scott and Carsyn Henschen placed eighth with a time of 4:23.53.

In individual events, Menke advanced to Saturday in the 400-meter dash with a sixth-place time of 1:05.34, Dwenger placed fifth with a time of 50.76 and Henschen placed first overall in the 800 run with a time of 2:31.78. All of those athletes will compete on Saturday.

All field events were final, with two just missing out on regional competition next week.

Midwest Athletic Conference discus champion Avery Henschen placed sixth with a throw of 111 feet, 8 inches and Sam Anspach placed seventh in shot with a toss of 43 feeds, 1.75 inches.

In the lone track final Thursday, both Minster 4x800-meter relay teams qualified for regionals. The Minster girls team of Kaitlynn Albers, Ella Boate, Gwen Meiring and Madeline Magoto finished with a time of 9:56.41 and the boys quartet of Luke Barga, Austin Felice, Brady Hoelscher and Alex Albers had a time of 8:29.13.

Minster’s Hannah Pack qualified for regionals with a fourth-place jump of 5 feet and New Bremen’s Elli Roetgerman placed runner-up with a 5-foot jump in girls high jump.

Minster’s Broc Miller won pole vault to advance to regionals with a vault of 12 feet, 4 inches and New Bremen’s Jacob Rindler placed third to advance in shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 4.25 inches.

Girls team scores

1. New Knoxville 19; 2. Minster & Spencerville 17; 4. Ottoville 14; 5. New Bremen & Fort Recovery 10; 7. Lincolnview 9; 8. Marion Local 7; 9. Kalida 5; 10. Delphos St. John’s 4; 12. Fort Jennings & St. Henry 1.

Boys team scores

1. Marion Local, Minster & Lincolnview 24; 4. Spencerville 17; 5. Delphos St. John’s, St. Henry & Kalida 11; 8. Fort Recovery 10; 9. Parkway & New Bremen 8; 11. Waynesfield-Goshen 6; 12. New Knoxville 2.