Police Investigating Thefts from Vehicles

The St. Marys Police Department is asking for the community's help with a pair of thefts from vehicles on the 1100 block of Motz Street. Police reports state two vehicles were broken into and items were taken from each vehicle.

"At this point, we have a description of a tall, thin male wearing a dark jacket and light pants in that area at the time these thefts occurred," Police Chief Jake Sutton said.

Sutton added that the thefts occurred some time Saturday night or Sunday morning this past weekend and the department is looking for information on potential suspects in the thefts. He also encourages residents to help the police department by keeping an eye on their neighborhoods.

In addition to asking for help, Sutton offered advice to community members to help them help the police department in reducing the incidence of crime in St. Marys. The city's top cop was quick to encourage residents to think about their property from a different perspective and look at it as a target.

Valuables, such as cell phones, electronics, money and jewelry to name a few, are best kept in a locked glovebox if they need to be in a vehicle, said Sutton. That way, if a potential thief were to look in the vehicle, they wouldn't be able to see an easy score and would move on to an easier target.

The final part of making a hard target involves being aware at all times — and calling for help if something doesn't look or feel right.

"As much as we'd all like to live in a society without criminals, it's never going to happen," he said. "I've said it before and I'll say it again, if you see someone acting suspicious, call us so we can look into it.

"There's nothing we've identified as a current trend or issue."

The St. Marys Police Department can be reached at 419-394-2325.