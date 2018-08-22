Police Department Gives Update On Explosion

Three adult male suspects have been identified and interviewed by the St. Marys Police Department in connection with an explosion on the corner of Pear and Canal streets Sunday evening.

The explosive device has been identified as a commercial grade artillery/mortar shell firework.

The device was placed inside a concrete cinder block to be used as a vessel to propel the device into the air. The device ultimately exploded inside the cinder block causing concrete shrapnel to be expelled in excess of 200 feet.

The investigation is still continuing. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The St. Marys Police Department would like to thank the witnesses that came forward to assist in the investigation.