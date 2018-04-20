Police Chase Stolen Vehicle

At 10:08 p.m. Thursday, a Phillipsburg man led a pursuit by a number of area law enforcements.

Christopher W. Thornton, 38 of Phillipsburg, Ohio was arrested and charged with eight counts, including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and fleeing and eluding — both third-degree felonies — child endangering — a first-degree misdemeanor — theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest — a second-degree misdemeanor. The charges were listed on the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office website.

A 10-year-old child was also in the vehicle and related to the suspect — who is divorced — but she was unharmed, according to scanner traffic and a press release from St. Marys Police Chief Jake Sutton.

A St. Marys Police Officer was unlocking a car near Phil’s One Stop Marathon Gas Station, 202 W. South St. when a citizen ran to the officer to indicate that his Jeep was stolen at the gas station and headed eastbound on South Street.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle failed to stop, initiating a pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed during the pursuit and were effective ending the chase in the 1100 block of Goettermoeller Road in Maria Stein.

Thornton was taken to a nearby hospital to seek treatment as he led law enforcement to a 21-mile chase of speeds up to 80 miles per hour, according to scanner traffic Thursday night.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, New Bremen Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase.