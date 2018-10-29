Playoff Ticket, Bracket Info

Presale tickets for the Division IV regional volleyball tournament are on sale this week.

The Cardinals will play Fort Loramie in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northmont High School in Clayton.

Presale tickets are $6 and tickets at the gate are $8.

The New Bremen Athletic Department receives 12.5 percent of presale tickets sold.

Tickets will be available at the following times/locations:



DAY: LOCATION: TIMES:



Monday New Bremen High School 12:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.



Monday Wagners IGA 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Tuesday New Bremen High School 8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.



Tuesday Wagners IGA 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Wednesday New Bremen High School 8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.



Wednesday Wagners IGA 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Thursday New Bremen Elementary 8 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.



Thursday New Bremen High School 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.



Thursday Wagners IGA 7 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

OHSAA Division IV Regional Volleyball Tournament

Northmont High School

Regional Semifinal

Fort Loramie vs. New Bremen, 6 p.m. Thursday

Jackson vs. Russia, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Winners play each other in a regional final at 2 p.m. Saturday

__

Presale tickets for Saturday's Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal football game between Pepper Pike Orange Lions and the St. Marys Roughriders are available this week.

Presale tickets are $8 and tickets at the gate are $9. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Children 6 years old and under are free (Reserved tickets are not free)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: Presale tickets are available to coaches, players' parents, cheerleaders' parents and band parents.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday: Presale tickets are available to reserved ticket holders. (Your set will be available to you first, if not purchased on Wednesday, they will be available to the public.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: Presale tickets are available to the public, general admission and students. (Reserved seats may still be available to purchase)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday: All Tickets are available.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday: All tickets are available

No passes will work for this game. Tickets can be purchased with cash only.

OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 Football Postseason

Regional Quarterfinal

7 p.m., Saturday

#6 Huron vs. #3 Van Wert

#7. Orange vs. #2. St. Marys

Winners will play each other in regional semifinal, 7 p.m. Nov. 10



#5 Sparta Highland vs. #4 Clearview

#8 Bryan vs. #1 Clear Fork

Winners will play each other in regional semifinal, 7 p.m. Nov. 10

__

Presale tickets for Saturday’s Division VII regional quarterfinal football playoff game will be sold during the following times.

Tuesday – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. - high school office

Wednesday – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – high school office

Thursday – 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. – high school office

Friday – 7:50 a.m.-8:15 a.m. – elementary school; and 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. – high school office

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – high school office

All tickets are $8 presale and $9 at the door. The Minster Athletic Department will keep a portion of all presale ticket sales.

OHSAA Division VII, Region 28 Football Postseason

Regional Quarterfinal

7 p.m., Saturday

#8 Hamilton New Miami vs. #1 Fort Loramie

#5 Sidney Lehman Catholic vs. #4 Ansonia

Winners will play each other in regional semfinal, 7 p.m. Nov. 10

#7 Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. #2 Convoy Crestview

#6 De Graff Riverside vs. #3 Minster