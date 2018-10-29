Playoff Ticket, Bracket Info

Monday, October 29, 2018
ST. MARYS, OH

Presale tickets for the Division IV regional volleyball tournament are on sale this week.

The Cardinals will play Fort Loramie in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northmont High School in Clayton.

Presale tickets are $6 and tickets at the gate are $8.

The New Bremen Athletic Department receives 12.5 percent of presale tickets sold.

Tickets will be available at the following times/locations:

DAY: LOCATION:                  TIMES:

Monday New Bremen High School    12:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Monday Wagners IGA                   3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday New Bremen High School    8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday Wagners IGA                    7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday New Bremen High School     8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday Wagners IGA                    7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday New Bremen Elementary 8 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.

Thursday New Bremen High School     8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Thursday Wagners IGA                    7 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

OHSAA Division IV Regional Volleyball Tournament

Northmont High School
Regional Semifinal

Fort Loramie vs. New Bremen, 6 p.m. Thursday
Jackson vs. Russia, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Winners play each other in a regional final at 2 p.m. Saturday

__

Presale tickets for Saturday's Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal football game between Pepper Pike Orange Lions and the St. Marys Roughriders are available this week.
Presale tickets are $8 and tickets at the gate are $9. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Children 6 years old and under are free (Reserved tickets are not free)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: Presale tickets are available to coaches, players' parents, cheerleaders' parents and band parents.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday: Presale tickets are available to reserved ticket holders. (Your set will be available to you first, if not purchased on Wednesday, they will be available to the public.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: Presale tickets are available to the public, general admission and students. (Reserved seats may still be available to purchase)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday: All Tickets are available.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday: All tickets are available

No passes will work for this game. Tickets can be purchased with cash only.

OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 Football Postseason

Regional Quarterfinal

7 p.m., Saturday

#6 Huron vs. #3 Van Wert

#7. Orange vs. #2. St. Marys

Winners will play each other in regional semifinal, 7 p.m. Nov. 10
 

#5 Sparta Highland vs. #4 Clearview

#8 Bryan vs. #1 Clear Fork

Winners will play each other in regional semifinal, 7 p.m. Nov. 10

 

__

 

Presale tickets for Saturday’s Division VII regional quarterfinal football playoff game will be sold during the following times.

Tuesday – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. - high school office
Wednesday – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – high school office
Thursday – 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. – high school office
Friday – 7:50 a.m.-8:15 a.m. – elementary school; and 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. – high school office
Saturday – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – high school office

All tickets are $8 presale and $9 at the door. The Minster Athletic Department will keep a portion of all presale ticket sales.

OHSAA Division VII, Region 28 Football Postseason
 
Regional Quarterfinal
7 p.m., Saturday
 
#8 Hamilton New Miami vs. #1 Fort Loramie 
#5 Sidney Lehman Catholic vs. #4 Ansonia
Winners will play each other in regional semfinal, 7 p.m. Nov. 10
 
#7 Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. #2 Convoy Crestview
#6 De Graff Riverside vs. #3 Minster
Winners will play each other in regional semfinal, 7 p.m. Nov. 10

 

