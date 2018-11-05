Playoff Presale Tickets Available

With St. Marys and Minster football advancing to the semifinal this week and New Bremen volleyball qualifying for state, presale tickets are available throughout the this.

Below is ticket information regarding the Division IV state volleyball semifinal on Thursday and Minster and St. Marys' regional semifinal games on Saturday.

__

The New Bremen Cardinals will play Monroeville in a Division IV state semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Nutter Center at Wright State University.

Presale tickets are $8 and tickets at the gate are $9. Children under the age of 6 will be admitted free of charge. Five-year-olds and younger do not need a ticket.

The New Bremen Athletic Department receives 12.5 percent of presale tickets sold.

Tickets will be available at the following times/locations:

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at New Bremen High School

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Wagners IGA

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at high school

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Wagners IGA

7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday at Wagners IGA

__

The Minster Wildcats football team will play Crestview at 7 p.m. Saturday at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta. Presale tickets for Saturday’s Division VII, Region 28 semifinal football playoff game will be sold during the following times.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: Minster High School office.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday: high school office.

7:50 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Friday: Minster Elementary School; and 8:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: high school office.

Saturday: No sales because of state cross-country meet.

All tickets are $8 presale and $9 at the door.

The Minster Athletic Department will keep a portion of all presale ticket sales.

St. Marys' playoff ticket info will be released on Tuesday.