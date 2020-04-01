Piatt Leaving New Knoxville After 2 Seasons

After two seasons, New Knoxville will be looking for a new boys basketball coach.

Athletic Director Kay Webb announced on Twitter and confirmed through text on Wednesday that the program is searching for a head coach to lead its boys basketball program, replacing Mike Piatt who arrived shortly before the 2018-19 season.

Webb said Piatt was leaving for other coaching opportunities.

"I really appreciate Kay and the people at New Knoxville, they were great to work with," Piatt said in a text. "I just felt I had done as much as I can and decided to pursue some other coaching options after being contacted by some other schools."

Under the veteran coach's direction, the Rangers were 5-41 overall in his two season and 0-18 in the Midwest Athletic Conference. The last time New Knoxville won a MAC game was a 65-47 win against Parkway on Dec. 15, 2017.

Numbers plagued Piatt during his tenure, especially this past season, which did not have enough kids for a junior varsity team with no freshman coming out to play basketball.

Piatt — a native of Cambridge — was hired by the New Knoxville Board of Education April 20, 2018. He played basketball at Ohio Wesleyan University where he learned from a number of successful coaches.

Out of coaching for a year, Piatt last coached for Milton Union High School for one season during the 2016-17 school year. He resigned from that position after one year.

Other previous stops for Piatt include five years at Lehman Catholic — where he was named Southwest District Coach of the Year in 2007, Miami Valley and a junior varsity and assistant varsity coach at Tippecanoe High School.

Aside from his years as a high school basketball coach, Piatt has collegiate coaching experience, particularly as an assistant on the 1988 NCAA Division III national champion Ohio Wesleyan team. He was also a head coach at Ohio State University-Lima, and most recently was an assistant coach at Chaminade Julienne.

While at New Knoxville, Piatt began an offseason youth basketball tournament and had another on scheduled for March, but was canceled because of the coronavirus.

With the departure of Piatt, the school will be looking for its third head coach in four seasons. Previous coaching experience at the high school level or as an assistant is preferred. Candidates must demonstrate the ability to develop a strong, cohesive program that focus’ on developing skills that go beyond game of basketball.

A full-time teaching or other position may be available with the coaching position depending on the needs of the district and licensure/certification of the candidate. Potential teaching positions include high school science. All interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume, and the attached job application to Kay Webb at kwebb@nkrangers.org by April 14.

For questions or additional information, call 419-733-6195.