Phil Calls For Early Spring
Sunday, February 2, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Penn.
Perhaps Mother Nature was casting her vote while faithful followers of Punxsutawney Phil flocked to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney for the 2020 prognostication, as she was covering the town in a blanket of snow. But a little bit of snow sure didn’t keep the crowds away, as a large group gathered to hear the only opinion that mattered Sunday morning — would Phil cast his ballot for an early spring or for winter six weeks more?
This year, as Phil reflected upon his annual forecast with a mirrored date — 02/02/2020 — in mind, he couldn’t have seen things more clearly.
There was no reflection — or shadow — to see, and Phil called for an early spring.
Category: