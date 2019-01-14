Perry Makes North-South All-Star Game

St. Marys Roughriders senior running back Sean Perry made the roster to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association North-South Classic.

The game, played at Massillon's Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, will be at noon April 27. Perry will play for the South Team in the small schools game (Divisions IV-VII).

With Perry added to the roster, it marks the third straight year a Roughriders has made the roster. Two years ago, Matt Patten and Julius Fisher played in the game and Reed Aller participated last season.

Perry was named the Division IV All-Ohio, All-Northwest Ohio and All-Western Buckeye League Defensive Player of the Year selections.

The senior finished 2018 with a team-high 166 tackles, two interceptions and five fumble recoveries mainly a safety, but also played middle linebacker for a couple of games this past year. Perry was a main fixtures on a defense that allowed just 202 total points in the 14-game season and averaged 14.4 points allowed per game. St. Marys allowed just 118.7 rushing yards and 129.7 passing yards per game this past season.

The Roughriders claimed their third straight WBL title this season — the 25th title in program history — and earned its first regional championship since 2004. St. Marys finished the season 12-2 overall.

Perry also finished with 3,272 career rushing yards — eighth-most in program history — and tied the school record for most punt return touchdowns in a season with three and in a career with four. He also set a new school career in punt return average for a season, 27.1, and for a career, 23.9. As a rusher, Perry ran for 1,664 yards on 201 carries and 17 touchdowns.

For his career, Perry was also named a First-Team WBL running and defensive back and earned First-Team All-District and Third-Team All-Ohio as a junior. He finished with 125 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in 2017 and finishes he is career with 318 tackles, five interceptions and four fumble recoveries.