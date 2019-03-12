Part Of St. Marys Still Under Boil Advisory

The city of St. Marys Water Department has finished installing a valve on Windsor Drive at 11 p.m. Monday. This installation resulted in pressure loss in this area only. Businesses and residents who were affected have been notified. As such Ohio EPA requires a boil advisory be in effect for this area only until bacteria testing has been completed.

Bacteria samples will be collected before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The results of which will be available at least 24 hours after the samples have been set up. These bacteria results will likely be available after 9 a.m. Wednesday. At that time, if results are negative, the boil advisory will be cancelled.

Affected businesses and residents should boil water for at least one minute and let cool before consumption. Water should be run until clear, as sediment may be present. Ice Cubes made during the boil advisory should be discarded.

If there are further questions, please contact the water department office at 419-394-4114.