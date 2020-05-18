Parents Organize Parade For MHS Seniors

Parents of Memorial High School's graduating seniors will be having an informal parade honoring the class of 2020 on Sunday.

Seniors wanting to participate will meet by 1:15 p.m. the first shelter house on East Bank Road. The parade will then leave at 1:30 p.m., turning right on Celina Road/Jackson Road before turning right on Wayne Street. From there, the parade will travel down Wayne Street, taking a left at Spring and another left at Spruce Street before concluding the parade at Memorial High School.

The parade will not have a police or fire truck escort, so seniors are asked to obey traffic signs and signals, stop for all red lights and drive the speed limit. The parade could end up with some seniors being separated. Seniors are also being asked to limit their car to themselves, except for family, in practicing social distancing.

The parade organizers are encouraging the community to line the parade route to show support for the graduating seniors of the Class of 2020.