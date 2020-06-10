Paint the Town Returns

Once again, residents of The Little City will be able to help out the cheerleading program at the school while displaying their Ranger pride for all to see. From June 25 to 29, the 10 cheerleaders in the program will be painting New Knoxville logos on the driveways of those who want them as a way to raise funds for the cheer program.

“The last time this was done was in 2017,” said cheerleading coach Stacey Stetler. “We try and do it every few years and we can paint news logos or touch up old ones that have faded.”

For $15, those who already have a logo painted can get it touched up and refreshed while those looking to get into the spirit game can have a new logo painted for $25.

Funds raised from the Paint the Town fundraiser will go toward a variety of aspects of the cheer program from paying for camps and signs to buying new equipment and materials for games or pep rallies.

“We don't really have a goal in mind,” Stetler said. “We just want to show the town's spirit by doing these logos on driveways. It is a great way for the community to show their support of NK Schools.

“The community is very supportive. We have had people reaching out to us asking us when we were going to do this again so we figured, why not? The community really supports student athletes and New Knoxville School in general.”

Flyers are available online by visiting New Knoxville Local School on Facebook and requests are due by June 19 and orders are being taken now on a first come first serve basis.

The driveway area to be painted needs to be swept clean before the paint can be applied. In order to keep social distancing, it is not required that someone be home to paint. The flyer states that residents should specify if they want the logo painted somewhere other than the end of their driveway and there is no additional cost for specifying a location.

Should weather interfere, a makeup date will be set, and those whose driveways have not been painted yet will be notified.

Stetler asks that those requesting a logo make checks payable to New Knoxville Schools and write cheer in the memo line. Payment and the form should be sent to New Knoxville School Attn. Cheer, 345 S. Main St. New Knoxville.