OVI Checkpoint Near Rocky Fork Lake Aug. 18

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced today that an OVI Checkpoint will be held today from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on North Shore Road near Robin Hood Lane in Highland County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.