OVI Checkpoint Announcement

The Ohio State Highway Patrol — in conjunction with the St. Marys Police Department — announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday on state Route 29 in Auglaize County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant money, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-relatedinjury and fatal crashes. Those who plan to consume alcohol are encouraged to designate a driver or make other arrangements prior to consumption.

The patrol and police remind the community: "don't let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired."