Otterbein Resident Test Positive For COVID-19

A resident staying at Otterbein — St. Marys has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-10), according to a letter written by Melissa Smalley, executive director of the nursing home and sent out Saturday to all Otterbein — St. Marys' SeniorLife residents and families.

According to the letter, the resident — a new resident recently admitted to Otterbein — St. Marys’ post-acute unit — was admitted from the hospital on April 7. The resident was suffering from a pre-existing condition, COVID-19 was not suspected, according to the letter.

Following admission, symptoms appeared and he was tested on site and positive test results were reported to the nursing home Saturday morning.

The resident was then immediately transferred to the hospital. The letter did not state any additional information about the resident.

In keeping with Otterbein procedures, the new resident was isolated to his room during his entire stay in the nursing home, had no contact with any other residents and partners used personal protective equipment during all interactions.

Currently, there are no other Otterbein — St. Marys’ residents or partners displaying any symptoms for the virus, according to the letter.

The letter stated Otterbein — St. Marys will continue the following measures for all health care residents:

• All nursing home and assisted living residents will continue to be clinically assessed daily for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

• All partners and contractors working in the health care areas, the apartments and the campus center will wear masks at all times and other personal protective equipment as is necessary.

• All persons entering the building will continue to be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 before entering the building.

• All nursing home and assisted living residents will cover their noses and mouths when staff are in their room.

In addition to the letter, the following measures will be taken:

• All nursing home residents will be isolated to their rooms.

• We will remain in contact with the Auglaize and Ohio Departments of Health for support and direction.

• We will remain in contact with the patient and family.

• Should any be identified, Otterbein St. Marys’ partners will reach out to any residents and their families, that might have come in contact with new post-acute resident (at this point, we think none).

"This positive case is not unexpected given that public health officials have anticipated that the virus is spreading through community contact. Regardless, Otterbein will proceed with an overabundance of caution," the letter stated.