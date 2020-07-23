OSU Alum Speaks on Racial Inequality, Following God’s Word

Former Ohio State basketball player Dallas Lauderdale, who played for the Buckeyes from 2007 to 2011, spoke Thursday afternoon at the Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen about racism and lessons that can be learned from the Bible. “It’s a strange time that we’re going through right now,” Lauderdale said as the country continues to battle the coronavirus and the fight for racial justice carries on.

