OSHP Investigating Fatal Crash at I-75/U.S. 33

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal injury crash that occurred at 1:03 p.m. Saturday at I-75 and U.S. 33 in Auglaize County.

Bethany Rose Reinhart, 24, of Antwerp, was northbound in a brown Mercury Sable on I-75, when she failed to stop at the bottom of the exit ramp at the intersection of U.S. 33. She proceeded to turn westbound on U.S. 33 into the path of an eastbound semi driven by Charles M. Ball, 70, of Columbus.

Both vehicles came to final rest off the north side of U.S. 33. Ball was treated at the scene with minor injuries. Reinhart was pronounced dead at the scene by the Auglaize County Coroner's Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wapakoneta Fire and by the Wapakoneta EMS.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and no apparent signs of drugs or alcohol were present. The crash remains under investigation.