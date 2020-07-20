Ordinance To Rid Of Race Track Heads To Council
JAKE DOWLING
Monday, July 20, 2020
ST. MARYS, OH
A race track on Celina Road may be given the black flag.
Members of the Streets and Sidewalks Committee recommended legislation come before council that would prohibit race tracks of any kind within city limits. In a nearly year battle between the city of St. Marys and resident Aaron Myers, Law Director Zach Ferrall handed committee members legislation during Monday's meeting.
