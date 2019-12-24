Adorning the east end of the covered bridge in Memorial park are hats, gloves and blankets. The items are not there by accident but rather were placed there for those who need them.

Started by Julie Liming at The Hair Place, Operation Keep You Warm aims to keep those in need warm during the coldest time of the year.

“We decided to do this four years ago,” said Liming. “We actually saw a post on Facebook talking about how New York does this but they hang it on the trees in Central Park. We always do something every year usually for families and we decided four years ago, we’re like, ‘you know what, we should hang scarves and stuff on the trees and the park’ and then we thought well if it snows everything will get wet, so then we decided to do the covered bridge.”

Liming and her fellow stylists decided that hats, gloves and scarves would be the way to go to help those less fortunate in their community. She said there were some questions as to why coats weren’t offered but she noted the other organizations such as Agape Ministries who already have a coat program. Not wanting to compete with others, The Hair Place looked to cover the other parts that get chilly when the mercury drops.

The need in the local community was made evident to Liming when she noticed a homeless man every winter, huddled outside, trying to stay warm.

“I always see him freezing outside so I would always invite him in for some coffee and I gave him some hats and gloves and that’s kind of how we get started with it,” she said.

When the program first started, Liming was concerned with the amount of items that would disappear every day. She was worried that people who didn’t need them were taking things from the bridge or otherwise vandalizing the set up. Her fears were alleviated when she asked the police department about it.

“My husband, at the time, worked for the city and we asked the chief of police and he said ‘oh no, it was multiple families coming up there to pick stuff up,’” she said. “That was something we were excited to hear.”

After some time, Liming said the staff from The Hair Place decided to expand its efforts even more and added blankets to the mix of cold weather gear.

She said the blankets were intended not only for those who have no roof over their head but also for those who need a little extra help staying warm at home.

“If you’re struggling and you can’t always have your heat up higher, you know this way you least have a blanket to help keep you warmer a little bit at home,” she said. “If a family is less fortunate and they don’t have many gifts for their kids for Christmas, you can wrap up a kid’s blanket and say, you know, Santa Claus bought you that.”

The blankets, hats, gloves and scarves are all either handmade or donated by members of the community. Operation Keeping You Warm gave a native St. Marian living in Florida a chance to fulfill his desire to help his hometown as Elmer Spears and his family came across the Facebook post about the effort and offered to help out by making hats, gloves and scarves. Now they have started making blankets and pillows too.

While the majority of the time, Liming and her staff never meet the people they help, she did recall a few instances where she was able to see the impact that can be made with a few simple items.

“I had a family with a little girl from Celina they heard about it and they actually came over and I had stuff [at the shop] and they came and got stuff,” she said. “I mean, it just broke my heart. She just started crying she’s like, ‘I am so thankful for this’ so I know it’s going for a good cause.

“We had one the year before last when we put everything up, we had Santa Claus with us that year and a family came up and a little girl asked what she could have. Santa grabbed her hand said, ‘honey, you can have whatever you want.’ And of course all of us girls are crying but she was all excited because Santa Claus made this girl’s day, so it was really very emotional.”

The donations — which are replaced every evening — will stay up for a few more days to help people around the holiday season.