Online Income Tax Filing Available

Income tax filers in the city of St. Marys will now be able to file taxes online.

This month, the tax department unveiled the online filing option for those required to file income taxes with the city. The option has been in the works for several years as a way to make filing city taxes easier for residents.

“People have been asking for it for a while now and we now have the necessary software to allow for online filing,” Tax Commissioner Angie Brown said. “We hope that people take advantage of this service during the busy tax filing season.”

Residents who want to file online can do so by going to Web2.CivicACMI.com/StMarysTax/. Filing online is safe and secure. As a reminder, all city residents must file income tax with the tax department every year. For more information, call 419-300-3198.