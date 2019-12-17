O'Neill Named Next WAEDC Executive Director

The Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council (WAEDC) has selected Logan O’Neill of New Bremen to serve as the council’s new executive director. O’Neill will replace current executive director Greg Myers upon his retirement in March 2020.

“We are pleased to announce Logan’s addition to lead the Wapakoneta economic development team,” explained WAEDC Board President Mike Burton. “His commitment to businesses in Auglaize County was an important factor in his selection to be the next WAEDC executive director. We look forward to continued business retention and expansion in Wapakoneta, and we are hopeful Logan will be leading these efforts for many years to come.”

O’Neill did as the Executive Director of the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce (SWACC), a position he has held since April 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business, marketing, and business administration from Bluffton University. In 2018, he successfully completed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management.

Myers has served as the WAEDC executive director since 2005.

“Logan will be working directly with and trained by Greg Myers for the next three months,” Burton added. “Greg has accumulated an extensive amount of economic development knowledge and contacts over the last 15 years. By Logan working with Greg it will enable WAEDC to transfer as much knowledge as possible to assist with Logan’s future leadership of Wapakoneta’s economic development efforts.”

Following O'Neill's hiring as WAEDC's next executive director, he has resigned from his position at SWACC while Sara Topp will serve as the new Executive Director of the organization.

“I have served on the Board, alongside Logan for three years, it has been great to see him lead the Chamber through new programs and membership initiatives. We will miss him, but I'm happy for the new opportunity he has. Everyone at the Chamber wishes him the best.” Board Chair Trent Fledderjohann said. “I know Sara is going to step in and do very well as our new Executive Director, and we are excited to have her. She is familiar with the organization and has a desire to see the Chamber grow through membership but also by offering new possibilities that will continue to strengthen and support our local businesses and communities."

Topp said she is eager to get started in the new role.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to serve as the next executive director for the chamber," she said. "I look forward to continuing partnerships with our Golden Triangle community and driving the continued growth of the chamber.”

Topp has served as the Member Services Coordinator since 2017. Topp will assume her new role on Jan. 20, 2020.