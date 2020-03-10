OHSAA Tournaments to Continue with Limited Spectators

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon that all indoor sporting events in Ohio, including high school, collegiate and professional sports, shall continue without most spectators in attendance as Ohio seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has taken some of the governor's recommendation by limiting spectators.

Tuesday evening, the OHSAA announced additional details about upcoming regional and state tournaments this week.

“This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the Governor,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student-athletes participating in the event.”

Boys basketball regional tournament games scheduled for Tuesday proceeded as normal with fans, but moving forward, the OHSAA introduced plans for the rest of the week. The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament begins Thursday at St. John Arena, the wrestling state tournament begins Friday at the Schottenstein Center and the ice hockey state tournament begins Saturday morning at Nationwide Arena.

Two St. Marys wrestlers will be competing at the state meet beginning Friday and the Minster Wildcats girls basketball team will be playing their state semifinal game on Thursday. The Minster Athletics Twitter page tweeted on Tuesday that all ticket sales for the team's Division IV state semifinal game against Fort Frye are void and fans will be receiving a refund for their tickets.

TICKET SALES

All previously purchased and complimentary tickets for the upcoming state tournaments are now void and new tickets will be sold per the instructions below, per sport, with specific details being sent to the member schools. Tickets purchased online via credit card will be refunded by Ticketmaster to the same credit card. Tickets purchased via check will be refunded in approximately four to five weeks. Tickets purchased with cash at the Ohio State University ticket office can be returned for a refund on-site.

MEDIA COVERAGE

Per DeWine’s directive, credentialed media members are still permitted to cover this week’s state and regional tournaments, as well as next week’s boys basketball state tournament. In addition, media outlets may provide live video of the regional boys basketball tournaments by paying the tape-delay rights fee.

STATE TOURNAMENT COMPONENTS CANCELLED

At all OHSAA state and regional tournaments this week and next week, all events surrounding the games are cancelled, including special presentations, halftime entertainment, various meetings, merchandise sales and other display booths.

STATE WRESTLING

State qualifying student-athletes will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase all-session ticket books. State tournament coaches will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets. Tickets will only be sold as all-session ticket books.

REGIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL

Beginning Wednesday, student-athletes on the participating school tournament roster (players and cheerleaders) can designate four family members to purchase a ticket for the game. Coaches for that team can each designate two family members to purchase tickets. School administrators and the bus drive each receive one free ticket for themselves and a guest. Each regional site will work with the participating schools regarding its team list and ticket sales process, which will be cash only at entry.

STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Student-athletes on the 16 state qualifying teams will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase single-session tickets at St. John Arena. Coaches and administrators of the state tournament teams will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets. Tickets will only be sold as single-session tickets.