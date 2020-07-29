OHSAA Suspends Scrimmages For Contact Sports

While fall sports practices are still anticipated to begin Aug. 1, school vs. school scrimmages are indefinitely suspended, according to a letter to member schools from the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Tuesday night.

In Interim Executive Director Bob Goldring's letter, school vs. school scrimmages for contact sports football, soccer, field hockey and cross-country have been suspended and there is no telling if that will change.

