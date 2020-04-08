OHSAA Releases Tentative Spring Sports Schedule

If Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order is not extended past May 1, then all Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) spring sports will begin May 9, according to a memo sent out to schools by OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass on Wednesday.

The proposed schedules are tentative.

The non-interscholastic date for all spring sports — which includes lacrosse, boys tennis, track and field, baseball and softball — will begin May 4, with May 4-8 serving as an acclimation period. The season would then begin May 9.

Regular seasons for baseball, softball and boys tennis would run around two weeks before sectional tournaments begin and although the regular seasons will be shorter, schools can continue scheduling contests until the end of that sports’ season.

For baseball, sectional tournaments are May 23-30, followed by districts from June 1-6, regional June 11 and 12 and state tournaments June 19-21 with the season concluding June 27.

Softball postseason would begin May 30-June 6, followed by districts from June 8-13, regionals from June 15-20, state tournaments from June 25-27 and the season concluding July 4.

Boys tennis postseason dates are similar to softball, but state tournaments would be June 18-20 with the season concluding June 27.

Track and field would have the longest regular season from May 9 to June 8 before districts begins June 9-13, followed by regionals June 17-20 and state June 26 and 27. The season concludes June 27.

According to the memo, if schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, spring sports will be canceled in Ohio.

The mandatory no-contact period remains in place until May 1, with no practices or group workouts allowed during this time. Electric communication, however, is permitted by the OHSAA.

If for any reason specific sites are shut down because of the governor’s orders, all sites will be shut down and a tournament will not be held.

The OHSAA has suspended its spring sports until DeWine’s stay-at-home order is lifted. Late last month, the association canceled its winter sports tournaments. Several other state athletic associations have canceled its spring sports for 2020, including neighboring Indiana earlier this month.